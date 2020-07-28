Generic Engineering Construction & Projects standalone net profit declines 13.65% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.70% to Rs 49.80 croreNet profit of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects declined 13.65% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.70% to Rs 49.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.91% to Rs 14.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.82% to Rs 200.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 202.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales49.8055.77 -11 200.36202.01 -1 OPM %12.6316.71 -14.5514.49 - PBDT5.567.95 -30 24.7726.72 -7 PBT3.836.81 -44 19.3022.67 -15 NP3.864.47 -14 14.5415.62 -7
