Generic Engineering Construction & Projects standalone net profit declines 13.65% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.70% to Rs 49.80 crore

Net profit of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects declined 13.65% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.70% to Rs 49.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.91% to Rs 14.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.82% to Rs 200.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 202.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

49.8055.77200.36202.0112.6316.7114.5514.495.567.9524.7726.723.836.8119.3022.673.864.4714.5415.62

