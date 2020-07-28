Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit declines 41.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.17% to Rs 5.97 crore

Net profit of Shalibhadra Finance declined 41.29% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.17% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.57% to Rs 5.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.10% to Rs 23.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

5.976.2323.9922.4063.1574.3271.6576.431.432.238.109.191.412.218.049.110.911.555.816.57

