Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit declines 41.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.17% to Rs 5.97 croreNet profit of Shalibhadra Finance declined 41.29% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.17% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.57% to Rs 5.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.10% to Rs 23.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.976.23 -4 23.9922.40 7 OPM %63.1574.32 -71.6576.43 - PBDT1.432.23 -36 8.109.19 -12 PBT1.412.21 -36 8.049.11 -12 NP0.911.55 -41 5.816.57 -12
