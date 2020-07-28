JUST IN
GEE reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.54 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.52% to Rs 66.84 crore

Net profit of GEE reported to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.52% to Rs 66.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 78.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 239.79% to Rs 9.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.81% to Rs 272.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 274.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales66.8478.19 -15 272.16274.39 -1 OPM %8.085.05 -7.485.51 - PBDT4.602.17 112 14.818.89 67 PBT3.590.80 349 10.704.91 118 NP4.54-0.12 LP 9.822.89 240

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 20:25 IST

