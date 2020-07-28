Bombay Rayon Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 257.69 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 53.30% to Rs 89.89 crore

Net Loss of Bombay Rayon Fashions reported to Rs 257.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 575.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 53.30% to Rs 89.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 192.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1829.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1690.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.83% to Rs 488.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 973.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

89.89192.48488.49973.65-497.76-358.81-395.29-192.05-611.57-774.95-2360.36-2266.25-638.86-810.36-2498.76-2425.90-257.69-575.24-1829.24-1690.70

