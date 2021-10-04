Indian Bank continues to gain

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 143.2, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 144.79% in last one year as compared to a 53.64% gain in NIFTY and a 97.43% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Indian Bank rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 143.2, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 17673.9. The Sensex is at 59269.77, up 0.86%. Indian Bank has added around 15.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has added around 8.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2500.8, up 1.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.62 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

