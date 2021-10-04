Abbott India Ltd soars 4.67%, up for third straight session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 23061.15, up 4.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.21% in last one year as compared to a 53.6% gain in NIFTY and a 23.65% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Abbott India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 23061.15, up 4.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.78% on the day, quoting at 17669.55. The Sensex is at 59240.81, up 0.81%. Abbott India Ltd has added around 17.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14587.65, up 1.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 85485 shares today, compared to the daily average of 24187 shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 23095.05, up 3.96% on the day. Abbott India Ltd is up 44.21% in last one year as compared to a 53.6% gain in NIFTY and a 23.65% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 66.62 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

