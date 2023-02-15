Gennex Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 36.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.81% to Rs 13.90 croreNet profit of Gennex Laboratories rose 36.71% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.81% to Rs 13.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.9016.51 -16 OPM %13.098.06 -PBDT1.631.19 37 PBT1.451.00 45 NP1.080.79 37
