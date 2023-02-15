JUST IN
Vipul Organics consolidated net profit declines 92.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.77% to Rs 27.88 crore

Net profit of Vipul Organics declined 92.72% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.77% to Rs 27.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales27.8830.90 -10 OPM %8.3612.07 -PBDT1.693.49 -52 PBT0.152.19 -93 NP0.111.51 -93

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:40 IST

