Vipul Organics consolidated net profit declines 92.72% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vinati Organics subscribes to rights issue of subsidiary - Veeral Organics
Vipul Organics standalone net profit declines 74.85% in the September 2022 quarter
Vipul Organics consolidated net profit declines 74.85% in the September 2022 quarter
Vinati Organics invests Rs 5.83 cr in subsidiary - Veeral Organics
Basic materials shares edge lower
-
Sales decline 9.77% to Rs 27.88 croreNet profit of Vipul Organics declined 92.72% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.77% to Rs 27.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales27.8830.90 -10 OPM %8.3612.07 -PBDT1.693.49 -52 PBT0.152.19 -93 NP0.111.51 -93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU