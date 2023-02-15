Vipul Organics consolidated net profit declines 92.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.77% to Rs 27.88 crore

Net profit of Vipul Organics declined 92.72% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.77% to Rs 27.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.27.8830.908.3612.071.693.490.152.190.111.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)