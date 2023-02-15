Goldstone Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.51 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 63.88% to Rs 27.45 crore

Net profit of Goldstone Technologies reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 63.88% to Rs 27.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.27.4516.753.50-1.431.180.071.04-0.020.51-0.04

