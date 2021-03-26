GFL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, Future Retail Ltd and Asian Granito India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 March 2021.

Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, Future Retail Ltd and Asian Granito India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 March 2021.

GFL Ltd tumbled 15.46% to Rs 91.3 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5163 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23380 shares in the past one month.

Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd crashed 10.43% to Rs 244. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd lost 9.97% to Rs 25.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd shed 7.11% to Rs 47.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Asian Granito India Ltd plummeted 6.82% to Rs 142.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 94730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85813 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)