Goa Carbon spurts after Goa unit resumes operations

Goa Carbon rose 1.75% to Rs 279.15 after the company announced that the operations at its Goa unit has resumed.The Kiln has been lit up from 26 March 2021. After preliminary heat up and commencement of feeding of raw material, normal production is likely to resume from 27 March 2021.
The plant was temporarily shut for maintenance work from 26 January 2021.
Goa Carbon is engaged in the manufacture and sale of calcined petroleum coke. The firm is a supplier to aluminum smelters, graphite electrode and titanium dioxide manufacturers, as well as other users in the metallurgical and chemical industries.
The company reported net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2019. Sales declined 24.03% to Rs 81.20 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
