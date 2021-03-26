Volumes spurt at Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd counter

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd notched up volume of 74.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.73 lakh shares

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 March 2021.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd notched up volume of 74.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.73 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.97% to Rs.25.75. Volumes stood at 4.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd notched up volume of 20.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.07% to Rs.111.85. Volumes stood at 4.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Lux Industries Ltd recorded volume of 1.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40906 shares. The stock gained 4.58% to Rs.1,761.10. Volumes stood at 39250 shares in the last session.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd recorded volume of 73235 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21360 shares. The stock gained 0.54% to Rs.725.30. Volumes stood at 11384 shares in the last session.

Dhani Services Ltd clocked volume of 112.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33.64 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.30% to Rs.217.95. Volumes stood at 46.38 lakh shares in the last session.

