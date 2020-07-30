GFL standalone net profit declines 99.14% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of GFL declined 99.14% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 588.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 97.33% to Rs 34.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1277.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
