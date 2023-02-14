Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 55.42% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of Gilada Finance & Investments rose 75.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 55.42% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.290.8351.1636.140.480.290.470.280.350.20

