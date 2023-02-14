Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 55.42% to Rs 1.29 croreNet profit of Gilada Finance & Investments rose 75.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 55.42% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.290.83 55 OPM %51.1636.14 -PBDT0.480.29 66 PBT0.470.28 68 NP0.350.20 75
