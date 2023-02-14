Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 16.24% to Rs 9.90 croreNet profit of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.24% to Rs 9.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.9011.82 -16 OPM %11.11-4.82 -PBDT0.40-1.23 LP PBT0.20-1.29 LP NP0.20-0.85 LP
