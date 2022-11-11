Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company consolidated net profit rises 27.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.54% to Rs 143.56 crore

Net profit of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company rose 27.39% to Rs 18.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.54% to Rs 143.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 129.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.143.56129.8716.7916.5723.6218.7420.5315.5118.0914.20

