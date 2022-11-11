Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company consolidated net profit rises 27.39% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.54% to Rs 143.56 croreNet profit of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company rose 27.39% to Rs 18.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.54% to Rs 143.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 129.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales143.56129.87 11 OPM %16.7916.57 -PBDT23.6218.74 26 PBT20.5315.51 32 NP18.0914.20 27
