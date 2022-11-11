Sirca Paints India standalone net profit rises 41.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.33% to Rs 72.92 crore

Net profit of Sirca Paints India rose 41.93% to Rs 14.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 72.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 60.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

