Sirca Paints India standalone net profit rises 41.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.33% to Rs 72.92 croreNet profit of Sirca Paints India rose 41.93% to Rs 14.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 72.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 60.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales72.9260.60 20 OPM %26.3022.13 -PBDT20.7014.71 41 PBT19.5513.71 43 NP14.4210.16 42
