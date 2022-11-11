JUST IN
Sirca Paints India standalone net profit rises 41.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.33% to Rs 72.92 crore

Net profit of Sirca Paints India rose 41.93% to Rs 14.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 72.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 60.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales72.9260.60 20 OPM %26.3022.13 -PBDT20.7014.71 41 PBT19.5513.71 43 NP14.4210.16 42

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 16:03 IST

