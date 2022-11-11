JUST IN
Bafna Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 32.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.78% to Rs 21.96 crore

Net profit of Bafna Pharmaceuticals declined 32.35% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.78% to Rs 21.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.9628.44 -23 OPM %11.5720.04 -PBDT2.735.77 -53 PBT1.614.35 -63 NP1.612.38 -32

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 16:03 IST

