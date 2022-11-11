Bafna Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 32.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.78% to Rs 21.96 crore

Net profit of Bafna Pharmaceuticals declined 32.35% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.78% to Rs 21.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.21.9628.4411.5720.042.735.771.614.351.612.38

