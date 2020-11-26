Shashijit Infraprojects secures new construction project

Shashijit Infraprojects has awarded new construction project from Vissco Rehabilitation Aids, a well reputed company from Mumbai, Maharashtra for Construction of Industrial Building at their Dehri, Umbergaon unit. The approx. value of the project is Rs 17-19 crore.

The duration of the project is 15 months from the date of commencement of the work. Project is likely to start by the First week of December 2020.

