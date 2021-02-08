Glaxosmithkline Pharma gains after turnaround Q3 numbers

-
ALSO READ
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 156.51 crore in the December 2020 quarter
GSK Pharma Q2 PAT drops 85% to Rs 76 crore
Volumes soar at Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter
Board of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals approves change in directorate
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 84.79% in the September 2020 quarter
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 3.39% to Rs 1,480 after the company reported consolidated net profit at Rs 156.51 crore in Q3 December 2020 compared with net loss of Rs 661.16 crore in Q3 December 2019.
On a consolidated basis, net sales jumped 10.1% to Rs 857.20 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 778.59 crore in Q3 FY20. Pre-tax profit was at Rs 211.41 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 634.32 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter fell 24.1% to Rs 61.20 crore as against Rs 80.62 crore in Q3 December 2019.
Commenting on the Q3 results, Sridhar Venkatesh, the managing director (MD) of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, has said that: "GSK demonstrated a strong rebound with sales growing by 33% from Q1 FY21 post a decline in the pandemic peak, as most of our key brands gained market share and outpaced their competitor brands. Vaccines and respiratory remain important growth areas for us and expected to grow in higher double digits. GSK will continue to focus on its innovation and our product pipeline as we build on the momentum generated by the recently launched Fluarix Tetra, Menveo, and Nucala."
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals is a subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline plc, one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU