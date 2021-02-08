Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 637.01 points or 2.63% at 24864.92 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 8.68%), Exide Industries Ltd (up 4.46%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 3.65%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.91%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 2.16%), Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 1.86%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.8%), MRF Ltd (up 1.59%), and Escorts Ltd (up 1.5%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.05%), turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 610.16 or 1.2% at 51341.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 172.25 points or 1.15% at 15096.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 226.9 points or 1.19% at 19322.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 87.28 points or 1.35% at 6532.16.

On BSE,1560 shares were trading in green, 692 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)