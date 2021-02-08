Adani Enterprises spurts after unit completes acquisition of 23.5% stake in MIAL

Adani Enterprises rose 5.66% to Rs 629.25 after the company said its arm has completed acquisition of 23.5% equity stake in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) from ACSA Global and Bid Services Division (Mauritius) for Rs 1,685.25 crore.
Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), the flagship holding company of Adani Group for its airports business and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has acquired 23.5% equity stake i.e. 28.20 crore equity shares of MIAL from ACSA Global (ACSA) and Bid Services Division (Mauritius) (Bidvest) for a cash consideration of Rs 1,685.25 crore.
MIAL is engaged in the business of development, construction and operation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. MIAL was incorporated on 2 March 2006. The announcement was made on Saturday, 6 February 2021.
In August last year, Adani Group had announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire GVK Group's shareholding and control of Mumbai airport.
Adani Enterprises' consolidated net profit skid 11.1% to Rs 286.60 crore on 6.1% rise in net sales to Rs 11,620.45 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU