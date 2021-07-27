Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Lupin Ltd and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 July 2021.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 10.52% to Rs 814.95 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21575 shares in the past one month.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 4868.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22917 shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd lost 6.90% to Rs 243. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lupin Ltd shed 5.51% to Rs 1107.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72448 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87755 shares in the past one month.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd pared 5.40% to Rs 592.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

