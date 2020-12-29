Nahar Polyfilms Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Partly Paidup, Digicontent Ltd and Datamatics Global Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 December 2020.

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd crashed 7.20% to Rs 94.1 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 17207 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19099 shares in the past one month.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd tumbled 5.78% to Rs 527. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Partly Paidup lost 5.68% to Rs 145.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 444 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 977 shares in the past one month.

Digicontent Ltd slipped 5.45% to Rs 12.49. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4345 shares in the past one month.

Datamatics Global Services Ltd plummeted 5.44% to Rs 107. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50713 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61848 shares in the past one month.

