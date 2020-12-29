Lupin launches mycophenolate mofetil tablets

The drug major announced the launch of mycophenolate mofetil tablets USP, 500 mg, after its alliance partner Concord Biotech received an approval for its ANDA from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The product is the generic equivalent of CellCept tablets of Roche Palo Alto LLC, indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in recipients of allogeneic kidney, heart or liver transplants, and should be used in combination with other immunosuppressants.
As per IQVIA MAT October 2020 data, mycophenolate mofetil tablets USP (RLD: CellCept) had an annual sales of approximately $87 million in the U.S. The announcement was made during market hours today, 29 December 2020.
Shares of Lupin fell 0.52% to Rs 978.90 on BSE.
On a consolidated basis, the drug major reported a net profit of Rs 213.51 crore in Q2 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 123.44 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined 1% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,781.80 crore.
Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets.
