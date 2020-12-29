Volumes soar at Timken India Ltd counter

Timken India Ltd clocked volume of 4.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47893 shares

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, Huhtamaki India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 December 2020.

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd saw volume of 80.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.93 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.31% to Rs.137.15. Volumes stood at 64.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 63.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.81 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.05% to Rs.179.90. Volumes stood at 7.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd registered volume of 20758 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5227 shares. The stock rose 5.23% to Rs.4,650.00. Volumes stood at 17048 shares in the last session.

Huhtamaki India Ltd notched up volume of 3.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.65% to Rs.311.40. Volumes stood at 3.87 lakh shares in the last session.

