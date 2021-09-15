Glenmark Pharmaceuticals completes PMS study on FabiFlu in India

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Parenterals jumps on bagging manufacturing licence for Favipiravir
Vivimed Labs hits the roof after Govt nod for Favipiravir
Bal Pharma hits the roof on launching favipiravir formulation
Glenmark Pharma hits 52-week high after PMS study approves Favipiravir's safety
Bajaj Healthcare launches "Favijaj" (Favipiravir) for treatment of Covid-19
-
The pharmaceutical major announced the successful completion of its Post Marketing Surveillance (PMS) study on Favipiravir (FabiFlu) in India.
The Post Marketing Surveillance (PMS) study commenced in July 2020 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Favipiravir in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. A total of 1,083 patients were enrolled in the prospective, open label, multicentre, single arm study. The results showed no new safety signals or concerns with the use of Favipiravir, and already-known side effects such as weakness, gastritis, diarrhoea, vomiting etc., were found to be mild in nature. The time for fever resolution was 4 days, while time for clinical cure was 7 days.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' PMS study is the first and largest post marketing study conducted in India on Favipiravir in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. On 19 June 2020, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals received the restricted emergency use approval from India's drug regulator for Favipiravir (FabiFlu), making it the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication in India for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. The approval was granted as part of accelerated approval process, considering the emergency situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in India.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals posted a 20.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 306.53 crore on 27.6% increase in net sales to Rs 2,946 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals lost 0.38% to Rs 529.55 on BSE. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across generics, specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) business with operations in over 50 countries.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU