India's exports rise 46% in Aug, trade gap widens to $13.81 bln

India's merchandise exports jumped 45.76% to $33.28 billion in August 2021, led by petroleum products, gems and jewellery, engineering goods and cotton yarn. Similarly, India's overall combined exports of merchandise and services in August 2021 are estimated to be $52.20 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 33.99% over the same period last year.
Merchandise imports rose 51.72% to $47.09 billion, as against $31.03 billion in the corresponding month of 2020, according to the commerce ministry's data released on Tuesday. Overall imports in August 2021 are estimated to be $58.57 billion, registering a positive growth of 45.38% over the same period last year.
The trade deficit (merchandise) swelled to $13.81 billion, compared to $8.2 billion in August 2020. The previous high was $15.1 billion in April 2021.
The deficit was $55.54 billion during April-August this fiscal as against a deficit of $23.35 billion during the same period of the previous year.
Exports during April-August 2021 grew by 67.33% to $164.1 billion, the data showed. Imports during April-August rose by 80.89% to $219.63 billion.
Oil imports in August surged 80.64% to $11.65 billion, while gold imports climbed 82.48% to $6.75 billion.
Exports of engineering, petroleum products, gems and jewellery and chemicals rose by about 59.01%, 144.6%, 88.3% and 35.94%, respectively.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU