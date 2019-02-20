Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rises around 1%

-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 585.1, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.46% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% gain in NIFTY and a 2.85% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 585.1, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 10675.35. The Sensex is at 35580.9, up 0.65%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has dropped around 9.44% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8552.7, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.12 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 586.9, up 1.22% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 11.46% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% gain in NIFTY and a 2.85% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 12.64 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
