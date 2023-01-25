Glittek Granites standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.20% to Rs 3.69 crore

Net profit of Glittek Granites declined 13.51% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.20% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.693.0721.9529.640.650.610.440.370.320.37

