Glittek Granites standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.20% to Rs 3.69 crore

Net profit of Glittek Granites declined 13.51% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.20% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.693.07 20 OPM %21.9529.64 -PBDT0.650.61 7 PBT0.440.37 19 NP0.320.37 -14

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 12:34 IST

