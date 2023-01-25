InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit declines 45.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.47% to Rs 97.70 crore

Net profit of InfoBeans Technologies declined 45.39% to Rs 9.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.47% to Rs 97.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 71.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.97.7071.5918.6228.8320.7322.4913.1218.939.3517.12

