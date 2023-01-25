JUST IN
InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit declines 45.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.47% to Rs 97.70 crore

Net profit of InfoBeans Technologies declined 45.39% to Rs 9.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.47% to Rs 97.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 71.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales97.7071.59 36 OPM %18.6228.83 -PBDT20.7322.49 -8 PBT13.1218.93 -31 NP9.3517.12 -45

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 11:44 IST

