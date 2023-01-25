InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit declines 45.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.47% to Rs 97.70 croreNet profit of InfoBeans Technologies declined 45.39% to Rs 9.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.47% to Rs 97.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 71.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales97.7071.59 36 OPM %18.6228.83 -PBDT20.7322.49 -8 PBT13.1218.93 -31 NP9.3517.12 -45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU