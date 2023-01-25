Vikas Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 108.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.48% to Rs 133.94 crore

Net profit of Vikas Lifecare rose 108.87% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.48% to Rs 133.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 106.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.133.94106.743.42-2.984.693.933.483.825.892.82

