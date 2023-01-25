JUST IN
Vikas Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 108.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.48% to Rs 133.94 crore

Net profit of Vikas Lifecare rose 108.87% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.48% to Rs 133.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 106.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales133.94106.74 25 OPM %3.42-2.98 -PBDT4.693.93 19 PBT3.483.82 -9 NP5.892.82 109

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 11:44 IST

