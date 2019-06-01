Global Offshore Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.34 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.46% to Rs 16.59 croreNet Loss of Global Offshore Services reported to Rs 20.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 141.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.46% to Rs 16.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 71.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 151.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.00% to Rs 64.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales16.5919.17 -13 64.8276.26 -15 OPM %16.09-29.32 -21.8515.91 - PBDT-3.61-10.62 66 -11.83-7.43 -59 PBT-9.47-16.62 43 -35.25-31.12 -13 NP-20.34-141.08 86 -71.76-151.62 53
