Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.37 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 38.73% to Rs 74.94 crore

Net Loss of reported to Rs 33.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 29.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 38.73% to Rs 74.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 122.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 180.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 71.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 31.10% to Rs 321.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 466.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

74.94122.31321.24466.268.7811.464.1411.77-21.23-18.79-93.35-67.88-33.17-29.93-140.82-112.64-33.37-29.49-180.13-71.09

