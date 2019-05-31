Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.37 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
India Cements posts Q4 net at Rs 43.85 cr on increase volume
Foundation stone laid for Ramco Cements greenfield unit in AP
Ramco Cements Q3 profit down 17.6% to Rs 101-cr
Board of India Cements approves alteration of AoA
Ambuja Cements fourth-quarter standalone profit jumps over 58 percent
-
Sales decline 38.73% to Rs 74.94 croreNet Loss of Andhra Cements reported to Rs 33.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 29.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 38.73% to Rs 74.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 122.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 180.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 71.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 31.10% to Rs 321.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 466.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales74.94122.31 -39 321.24466.26 -31 OPM %8.7811.46 -4.1411.77 - PBDT-21.23-18.79 -13 -93.35-67.88 -38 PBT-33.17-29.93 -11 -140.82-112.64 -25 NP-33.37-29.49 -13 -180.13-71.09 -153
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU