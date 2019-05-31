JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 88.05% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Onelife Capital Advisors consolidated net profit declines 60.93% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 3.25 crore

Net profit of Onelife Capital Advisors declined 60.93% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 44.52% to Rs 8.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.252.60 25 8.315.75 45 OPM %16.9228.08 --21.18-17.74 - PBDT1.262.29 -45 0.550.60 -8 PBT1.103.04 -64 -0.020.07 PL NP1.183.02 -61 -0.080.05 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 17:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU