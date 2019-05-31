Onelife Capital Advisors consolidated net profit declines 60.93% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 3.25 croreNet profit of Onelife Capital Advisors declined 60.93% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 44.52% to Rs 8.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.252.60 25 8.315.75 45 OPM %16.9228.08 --21.18-17.74 - PBDT1.262.29 -45 0.550.60 -8 PBT1.103.04 -64 -0.020.07 PL NP1.183.02 -61 -0.080.05 PL
