Amtek Auto reports standalone net loss of Rs 113.48 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 18.19% to Rs 273.68 crore

Net Loss of Amtek Auto reported to Rs 113.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 555.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.19% to Rs 273.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 334.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 356.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 12150.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.67% to Rs 1135.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1449.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales273.68334.52 -18 1135.681449.83 -22 OPM %7.04-102.97 -2.98-117.08 - PBDT18.78-304.01 LP 42.40-2194.49 LP PBT-63.04-536.15 88 -291.69-2905.02 90 NP-113.48-555.78 80 -356.60-12150.68 97

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 17:54 IST

