BHEL wins order for state-of-the-art Battery Energy Storage Systems
Global Vectra Helicorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.35 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.90% to Rs 101.48 crore

Net loss of Global Vectra Helicorp reported to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.90% to Rs 101.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.37% to Rs 2.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.92% to Rs 456.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 480.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales101.48120.67 -16 456.66480.31 -5 OPM %2.308.61 -20.4611.02 - PBDT18.2210.97 66 96.5943.99 120 PBT-5.931.06 PL 2.545.17 -51 NP-3.355.56 PL 2.087.02 -70

