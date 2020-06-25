Globalspace Technologies consolidated net profit rises 636.36% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 184.51% to Rs 8.45 crore

Net profit of Globalspace Technologies rose 636.36% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 184.51% to Rs 8.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 155.37% to Rs 3.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 68.90% to Rs 25.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

8.452.9725.9115.3476.3334.6825.4041.266.160.865.112.866.420.664.242.065.670.773.091.21

