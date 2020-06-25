Globalspace Technologies consolidated net profit rises 636.36% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 184.51% to Rs 8.45 croreNet profit of Globalspace Technologies rose 636.36% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 184.51% to Rs 8.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 155.37% to Rs 3.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 68.90% to Rs 25.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.452.97 185 25.9115.34 69 OPM %76.3334.68 -25.4041.26 - PBDT6.160.86 616 5.112.86 79 PBT6.420.66 873 4.242.06 106 NP5.670.77 636 3.091.21 155
