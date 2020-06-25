Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 19.62% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.73% to Rs 161.82 crore

Net profit of Transpek Industry declined 19.62% to Rs 24.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.73% to Rs 161.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 166.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.97% to Rs 72.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.87% to Rs 565.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 594.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

