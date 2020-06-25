Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 19.62% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.73% to Rs 161.82 croreNet profit of Transpek Industry declined 19.62% to Rs 24.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.73% to Rs 161.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 166.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.97% to Rs 72.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.87% to Rs 565.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 594.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales161.82166.37 -3 565.64594.57 -5 OPM %24.5629.76 -20.8419.61 - PBDT39.8350.44 -21 119.42115.45 3 PBT32.7346.66 -30 93.52101.31 -8 NP24.2130.12 -20 72.9565.74 11
