Timex Group India reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.59 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Timex Group India reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.09 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Insilco reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Kiran Vyapar reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Team Lease Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.71 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.62 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 11.58% to Rs 51.46 croreNet loss of Timex Group India reported to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.58% to Rs 51.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.25% to Rs 251.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 241.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales51.4658.20 -12 251.90241.63 4 OPM %-8.4710.46 -1.424.66 - PBDT-4.875.81 PL 1.179.95 -88 PBT-5.595.37 PL -1.808.35 PL NP-5.595.18 PL -1.807.46 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU