Globus Spirits Ltd Slides 1.34%

Globus Spirits Ltd fell 1.34% today to trade at Rs 323.45. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.19% to quote at 12320.44. The index is down 2.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd decreased 1.1% and Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd lost 1.07% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 26.31 % over last one year compared to the 57.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Globus Spirits Ltd has lost 19.29% over last one month compared to 2.29% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 0.74% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2776 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20996 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 422.5 on 09 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 60.75 on 24 Mar 2020.

