Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 410.09 points or 1.88% at 21445.88 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 3.34%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.21%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.12%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.93%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.6%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 1.54%), NMDC Ltd (down 1.11%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.79%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.5%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 0.69%), moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 170.54 or 0.32% at 52672.21.

The Nifty 50 index was down 86.5 points or 0.55% at 15776.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 57.63 points or 0.22% at 25738.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.95 points or 0.05% at 7741.27.

On BSE,1763 shares were trading in green, 1455 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

