HP Cotton Textile gains as board OKs setting up wholly-owned unit

-
ALSO READ
Linde India board OKs setting-up of 250 TPD merchant air separation unit at Dahej
Cotton Council International celebrates second virtual Cotton Day India
Craftsman Auto board OKs proposal for setting up new plant
Adani Enterprises incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Adani Digital Labs
G R Infraprojects incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - GR Amritsar Bathinda Highway
-
HP Cotton Textile Mills rose 1.10% to Rs 119.10 after the company said its board has given in-principle approval to establish a wholly owned subsidiary for production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles.The board of HP Cotton Textile Mills on 7 March 2022 has also approved to make investment by way of capital and/or debentures and/or loans and/or corporate guarantees, subject to the approval of application filed under PLI scheme.
The PLI scheme is intended to promote production of MMF (man-made fibre) apparel & fabrics and technical textiles products, issued by Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.
Subsequent to the approval of application under PLI scheme, the company's board will authorize any director of the company to establish a wholly owned subsidiary and complete the necessary formalities thereof.
HP Cotton Textile Mills is one of largest exporters of cotton specialty yarns and cotton sewing threads from India. It offers an entire range of products like knitting yarns, embroidery and lace threads, patchwork and quilting threads, and sewing threads for a wide range of domestic and industrial applications.
Net profit of HP Cotton Textile Mills declined 5.13% to Rs 1.11 crore on 53.06% rise in net sales to Rs 35.71 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU