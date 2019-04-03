Mahindra & Mahindra becomes 1st Indian brand to roll out 3 million tractors

& announced that it had become the first Indian tractor brand to rollout 3 million tractors. is currently the world's largest farm by volume and India's leading tractor manufacturer for over three decades. The company achieved this during March 2019.

This has further cemented Mahindra's leadership in the Indian market. It is also the first Indian to have produced over 2,00,000 tractors in 2018-19, the highest-ever by an Indian tractor brand in a single financial year.

To celebrate the 3-million production milestone, will roll out a 360-degree campaign titled Aapka Aabhar 30 Lakh Baar for customers in Through the campaign, Mahindra will extend special consumer offers, service benefits and offers to new and existing customers of Mahindra branded products.

