GMR Infrastructure Ltd Surges 5.45%, S&P BSE Capital Goods index Gains 1.92%

GMR Infrastructure Ltd gained 5.45% today to trade at Rs 27.1. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 1.92% to quote at 14463.32. The index is up 12.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd increased 4.2% and Bharat Electronics Ltd added 3.58% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went down 15.02 % over last one year compared to the 6.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

GMR Infrastructure Ltd has added 20.44% over last one month compared to 12.79% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 3.23% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 39.74 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 28.25 on 28 Aug 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 14.1 on 13 Mar 2020.

