GNPA Ratio Of SCBs May Rise To 9.80% By March 2022 Under Baseline Scenario Says RBI

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) released the 23rd issue of the Financial Stability Report (FSR), which reflects the collective assessment of the Sub-Committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) on risks to financial stability and the resilience of the financial system in the context of contemporaneous issues relating to development and regulation of the financial sector. The RBI noted that sustained policy support, benign financial conditions and the gathering momentum of vaccination are nurturing an uneven global recovery. Policy support has helped in shoring up financial positions of banks, containing non-performing loans and maintaining solvency and liquidity globally.
On the domestic front, the ferocity of the second wave of COVID-19 has dented economic activity, but monetary, regulatory and fiscal policy measures have helped curtail the solvency risk of financial entities, stabilise markets, and maintain financial stability. The capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) increased to 16.03% and the provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 68.86%in March 2021. Macro stress tests indicate that the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of SCBs may increase from 7.48 per cent in March 2021 to 9.80% by March 2022 under the baseline scenario; and to 11.22% under a severe stress scenario, although SCBs have sufficient capital, both at the aggregate and individual level, even under stress. The central bank noted that as banks respond to credit demand in a recovering economy, they will need to reinforce their capital and liquidity positions to fortify themselves against potential balance sheet stress.
