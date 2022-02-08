Goa Carbon hits the roof after turnaround Q3 earnings

Goa Carbon hit an upper circuit limit of 20% at Rs 418.20 after the company reported net profit of Rs 16.30 crore in Q3 December 2021, compared with net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in Q3 December 2020.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 216.06 crore for the quarter, a surge of 166.05% compared to same period last year.

Profit before tax was at Rs 16.27 crore, compared to loss before tax of Rs 1.28 crore for the same period last year.

Total expenses jumped 142.96% to Rs 200.59 crore with cost of materials consumed soaring 127.12% to Rs 189.53 crore during the period under review.

Goa Carbon manufacturers Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)