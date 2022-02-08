Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Keynote Financial Services Ltd, TCPL Packaging Ltd, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd and Poddar Housing & Development Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 February 2022.
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 107.15 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39833 shares in the past one month.
Keynote Financial Services Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 116.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5610 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1872 shares in the past one month.
TCPL Packaging Ltd surged 13.16% to Rs 642.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25866 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1458 shares in the past one month.
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd advanced 13.12% to Rs 103. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 90687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10782 shares in the past one month.
Poddar Housing & Development Ltd rose 13.10% to Rs 237.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1950 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3703 shares in the past one month.
