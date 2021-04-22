Goa Carbon resumes operations at Goa unit

The operations at the company's Goa unit located at St. Jose de Areal, Salcete-Goa has resumed.The Kiln has been lit up from 22 April 2021. After preliminary heat up and commencement of feeding of raw material, normal production is likely to resume from 23 April 2021.
The unit was temporarily shut down for maintenance work from 17 April 2021.
The company reported net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2019. Net sales declined 24% to Rs 81.20 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Goa Carbon is in the business of manufacture and marketing of calcined petroleum coke. The Goa plant has the largest mechanical sieving and screening facilities for petcoke in India. The company also has two other plants, at Bilaspur in Chattisgarh and at Paradeep in Orissa.
Shares of Goa Carbon added 0.76% to Rs 299.75 on BSE. The scrip hit an intraday low of Rs 291 and an intraday high of Rs 308.70 so far.
