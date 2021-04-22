LIC raises stake in Voltas

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday, 19 April 2021, purchased 46,000 equity shares, or 0.02% stake, of Voltas through the stock exchanges.

Post transaction, LIC's stake in Voltas has increased to 5.01% from 4.99% held earlier.

On a consolidated basis, Voltas' net profit jumped 46.3% to Rs 128.64 crore on 32.5% rise in net sales to Rs 1,970.40 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Voltas is India's largest air conditioning company, and one of the world's premier engineering solutions providers and project specialists.

The Voltas scrip was up 0.13% to Rs 942.15 on BSE. It traded in the range of Rs 935 and Rs 969 so far during the day.

